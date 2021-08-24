2M Creators Earned $7bn Via YouTube’s Partner Program In The Last 2 Months

(Hypebot) — More than 2 million musicians and other creators are now earning money using YouTube’s Partner Program.

Over the last three years, YouTube says that it has paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies.

In the second quarter of 2021 alone, YouTube ad revenue hit a record $7 billion, and “we paid more to YouTube creators and partners than in any quarter in our history,” according to Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer.

Creators who qualify for the YouTube Partner Program with at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of overall watch time on a channel in the past 12 months can earn money through 55% of ad revenue plus subscription fees, donations, livestreaming, and a share of YouTube Premium revenue.

