Insane Clown Posse Announces Plans For A ‘Farewell Tour’ Amid Health Issues

(CelebrityAccess) – The Insane Clown Posse’s Shaggy Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope announced plans to step back from regular touring amid health issues.

The duo broke the news at ICP’s annual Gathering of the Juggalos festival in Thornville, Ohio over the weekend, telling fans they will have to scale back live shows after Violent J was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat, according to the Detroit News.

“It’s very embarrassing and very not cool to have to say that you’re taking a step backwards,” Violent J told the audience per Detroit News. “But it comes a time in everybody’s life when you have to take your first step backward, and I’m 49, I’m taking my step back sooner than a lot of people. But each and every single person alive, if they’re lucky, will one day have to take their step back, because nobody escapes the trials and tribulations of being a human. Nobody.”

He told the audience that he consulted with a doctor after struggling with becoming easily winded.

The members of ICP also revealed plans for a farewell tour set for sometime in 2022. According to ICP, the tour will be ‘slower’ than their normal outings with only 3-4 shows a week.

Violent J also took pains to note that ICP plans to continue to perform even after the farewell tour.

“It’s going to be a farewell tour,” he said. “This is a fact right here: that don’t mean we’re not playing.

“We’re gonna play every Juggalo weekend, every Hallowicked, every (expletive) (Big Ballers Christmas Party), every event,” he said. “And pretty much we’re gonna do a show somewhere every month. One show a month is our plan. It’s gonna be somewhere different, so eventually, we’ll probably come to your town.”