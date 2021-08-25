Harry Styles Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Former One Direction member gone solo Harry Styles announces plans for a tour of North America which is set to hit the road this fall.

The tour kicks off on September 4th at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with addition shows scheduled in major markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas, among others.

For the Live Nation-produced tour, fans will need to be able to demonstrate that they have been fully vaccinated but the reluctant or those unable to be vaccinated will be able to show proof of a recent negative test to gain admittance as well. Fans will also be required to wear a mask while attending the show.

In addition, all venue staff at each show will also be following the same protocols and will need to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result, as well as wear a mask at all times.

Harry Styles shows at Madison Square Garden will be a notable exception and the venue will not accept negative tests for entry. The same holds true for Harry’s concert at the SAP Center in San Jose.

The full list of Harry Styles tourdates

9/4/21 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/7/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/9/21 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

9/11/21 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

9/13/21 Houston, TX Toyota Center

9/15/21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

9/17/21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

9/18/21 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

9/20/21 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

9/22/21 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

9/24/21 Chicago, IL United Center

9/25/21 Chicago, IL United Center

9/29/21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

10/1/21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

10/3/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden*

10/4/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden*

10/7/21 Orlando, FL Amway Center

10/8/21 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

10/10/21 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

10/12/21 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/14/21 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

10/16/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden*

10/18/21 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

10/21/21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

10/23/21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

10/25/21 Boston, MA TD Garden

10/27/21 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

10/28/21 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

10/30/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden*

10/31/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden*

11/3/21 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

11/7/21 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

11/8/21 Portland, OR Moda Center

11/10/21 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

11/11/21 San Jose, CA SAP Center**

11/13/21 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

11/15/21 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

11/17/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

11/19/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

11/20/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum