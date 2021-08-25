Warner Music International Shakeup Continues As Kristen Burke Tapped To Lead Warner Music Canada

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music announced the hire of recording industry veteran Kristen Burke to serve as President of Warner Music Canada.

Burke will be based on the label’s Toronto office, reporting to Simon Robson, President, International, Recorded Music at Warner Music Group. She’s scheduled to begin her new duties officially on October 18th.

She will step into the role vacated by Steve Kane, who has served as President, Warner Music Canada since 2004. During his long tenure at Warner, Kane oversaw the signing and development of artists such as Billy Talent, Brett Kissel, and Charmaine, and played a key role in recent developments such as the launch of 4N Records, a JV label formed in partnership with Punjabi artist Ikky Singh.

He was inducted into the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame in 2015.

Burke comes to her new role from Universal Music Canada, where she spent more than two decades, most recently serving as EVP and General Manager.

“I’m honored to be asked to head up Warner Music Canada. As a country, we’ve always been a hotbed for talent that goes on to find a global stage and I want to make sure that we’re tapping into the diverse music scenes across Canada to help develop the next generation of talent. Steve has built an incredible team here and I know we’re going to do him proud as we write the next chapter in Warner Music Canada’s story,” Burke said.

“We’re so excited that Kristen is coming onboard to lead Warner Music Canada. It’s such a key territory given the incredible talent which has come out of Canada over the years. Kristen has a great reputation across the industry, combining great strategic insight with an instinctive empathy for artists,” added Simon Robson.

“And, of course, I want to pay a huge tribute to Steve for almost two decades of service. He’s a hugely respected figure in the Canadian music industry, and a much-valued colleague, who has signed and worked with some of the most compelling acts in Canada over the years. We wish him all the best for the future,” Robson concluded.