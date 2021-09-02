The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Suzi Quatro

Suzi Quatro is a trip! You’re gonna dig this podcast even if you’ve never heard any of her hit singles or seen her on “Happy Days” or read any of her books or seen her on stage or listened to her radio show… Suzi is open and honest about everything, displaying her Detroit roots despite living in the U.K. for decades. Suzi needed to make it, and she’s still out there doing it. It was a blast talking to her!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/id1316200737

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7mNnGcWF1txHIqfqE6tc3C?si=eyaeT26gQBWyQlzQGg_gug&dl_branch=1

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast