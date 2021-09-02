Marilyn Manson Pleads Not Guilty In New Hampshire Assault Case

LACONIA, N.H. (CelebrityAccess) — An attorney representing shock rocker Marilyn Manson has entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf after Manson was accused of assaulting a videographer during a 2019 concert at the Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, according to the Associated Press.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, faces two misdemeanor counts of simple assault after he was accused of approaching the videographer during a concert and spitting and blowing his nose on her.

After an arrest warrant was issued in New Hampshire in June, Manson turned himself in and was booked by the Los Angeles Police Department before being released on bail.

In a statement provided to Blabbermouth, an attorney for Manson said: “It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply. This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”