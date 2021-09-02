YouTube Music Crosses The 50 Million Users Mark

(CelebrityAccess) — YouTube’s global head of music Lyor Cohen announced that the platform’s premium music streaming service has reached a milestone and now boasts 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trialers.

The new user figures mark a significant increase than the 30 million subscribers YouTube reported in December 2020, showing that the platform has gained considerable traction with music fans in recent months.

“We’ve got killer products in YouTube Music and YouTube Premium that deliver truly unique value to artists and creators and the best experience for music fans and video lovers. We’re in our own lane — there’s no other place where fans can get uninterrupted access to the largest and most diverse catalogue of music, artists and culture. We’re making it easy for music fans to go deep and find their thing — whether that’s on YouTube or the YouTube Music app,” Cohen wrote in a missive published via YouTube’s blog.

However, YouTube did not provide additional breakdowns to show how many of those new users were on free trials, which YouTube aggressively promotes to everyone on the platform, or how many free trial users converted to paying subscribers.

By comparison, Apple currently has about 75 million users according to estimates published by the Financial Times, and Spotify reports 165 million premium subscribers and 365m total users worldwide according to data published by the company, up from 138 million during this quarter in 2020.