World Cafe Live To Require Proof Of Vaccination For Entry When They Re-Open This Month

PHILADELPHA, PA (CelebrityAccess) — The independent Philadelphia live entertainment venue World Cafe Live announced an update to their COVID-19 policy ahead of their re-opening for in-person live events on September 29th.

For live events at World Cafe Live, all guests will be required to show proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to gain entry to the venue until further notice.

Unlike many venues, negative PCR tests will not be accepted. As well, guests will be required to wear a mask at all times, except when eating or drinking while inside of the building.

As well, all WCL staff will be fully vaccinated and masked as well, World Cafe Live said.

“We appreciate that you are just as excited as we are to get back to in-person events,” a statement from WCL said. “Although there is not currently a one-size-fits-all solution, we are implementing precautions we feel keep everyone as safe as possible while still allowing us to experience live music together.”