Live Nation Appoints Jennifer Smith To Lead Urban Tour Marketing

(Hypebot) — On Thursday, Live Nation announced the promotion of Jennifer Smith as Head of Urban Tour Marketing & Strategy.

In her new role, Smith will lead Live Nation’s Urban Tour Marketing team, supporting marketing efforts across their roster of R&B and Hip-Hop tours within Live Nation’s concert division, as well as for key festivals.

She has also been tasked with building out the tour marketing team to service one of most popular formats in the global touring market.

“Whether it’s artists or our own internal team, Live Nation is always investing in people we believe in,” said Omar Al-joulani, Head of Talent & Touring for Live Nation Concerts. “Jenifer has been an incredible leader at Live Nation, and we are confident her strategic focus and experience will do big things for every artist working with our Urban marketing team.

Smith joined Live Nation in 2019 but previously served in marketing roles at AEG Presents and Goldenvoice, where she oversaw multi-genre marketing efforts for artists such as the Rolling Stones, Charlie Wilson, Ali Wong, Jim Jeffries, and Bianca Del Rio among others.

Prior to AEG, she worked in the concerts division at ICM Partners, working alongside Caroline Yim, Zach Iser, Roberts Gibbs and Dennis Ashley with clients including Beyoncé, Drake and Mary J. Blige.