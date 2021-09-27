J. Cole To Revive Dreamville Festival For 2022

RALEIGH, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Hip-Hop artist J. Cole and the Dreamville Festival announced that the event will return for 2022 with an expanded format.

Now spread across two days, the Dreamville Festival is scheduled to take place at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, 2022.

“It’s exciting to finally be back. Ever since we wrapped our first fest, we’ve been waiting to get back to the park with our Dreamville family,” Dreamville Festival president Adam Roy said in a press release. “We had to come back bigger and better than before.”

Details on the lineup, which is curated by Cole, will be released in the coming days, but will, presumably, include performances from Cole himself, along with a selection of his favorite artists.

The festival, which debuted in 2019 with an inaugural lineup that included Cole, SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, 6LACK, Nelly, Teyana Taylor, Rapsody, and Mez along with the entire Dreamville Records roster including J.I.D, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen. For its first year, the festival attracted more than 40,000 fans but was forced to take a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Due to the continued menace of COVID-19, fans will need to be able to demonstrate proof of vaccination to gain entry to the event, or negative COVID-19 test results that are obtained within 72 hours of attending the event.

Two-day GA and VIP passes will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET this Friday, October 1