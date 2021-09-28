Judas Priest Suspends Tour After Richie Faulkner Hospitalized With Serious Heart Condition

(CelebrityAccess) — Heavy metal legends Judas Priest were forced to postpone the remainder of their current U.S. tour after the band’s guitarist, Richie Faulkner, was hospitalized with what was described as “major medical heart condition issues”

In a statement, the band’s rep said: “It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US tour. Richie Faulkner has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in hospital where he is being treated.

“In the meantime, we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery.”

Judas Priest was slated to perform tonight at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, with additional shows scheduled into 2022.

According to the statement from the band, they will work to reschedule affected dates as soon as they have updates on Faulkner’s health.