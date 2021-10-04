Billie Eilish To Headline Glastonbury 2022

SHEPTON MALLET, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Pop icon Billie Eilish has been announced as the first headliner for the 2022 return of the Glastonbury festival, making her the youngest solo topline artist to perform in the festival’s history.

Eilish teased the news on Instagram, posting an image of herself wearing a Glastonbury hoodie along with the caption ‘2022’ and the festival made it official on Monday, announcing she is lined up to perform on the Pyramid Stage on June 24th.

We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous Billie Eilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history. This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!” said Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis.

While this will be her first appearance on the main stage, Eilish is no stranger to the whole Glastonbury scene and performed on the Other Stage at the festival in 2019.

As the BBC noted, Eilish will also be the first female headliner to perform at Glastonbury since 2016. Taylor Swift was announced as a headliner for 2020 but did not perform as the festival was ultimately canceled that year due to COVID-19.

The 2022 edition of Glastonbury is already fully sold out with many fans who purchased tickets for the canceled 2020 event choosing to roll over their passes for 2022.