Retail Veteran Latriece Watkins Joins Live Nation’s Board Of Directors

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, Live Nation announced the election of veteran retail executive Latriece Watkins to serve on the company’s board of directors.

In addition to her role on Live nation’s board, Watkins currently serves as executive vice president of Walmart’s U.S. consumables division, overseeing the retail giant’s merchandising strategies for the company’s baby, beauty, household chemicals, household paper, over-the-counter pharmacy, personal care and pets business.

She’s held multiple senior roles at Walmart, including merchandising, human resources, and store operations, and real estate and she also serves in a leadership capacity for Walmart’s diversity efforts, including Walmart’s Criminal Justice Shared Value Network and serves as the chair for the retailer’s African American Resource Group.

She’s held multiple board posts in the past, including current seats on the Board of Directors for the Thaden School in Bentonville, Arkansas and The Mercy Health Foundation of Northwest Arkansas.

Watkins graduated from Spelman College with a B.A. in political science and received a JD at the University of Arkansas law school.

“Latriece’s impressive background and business expertise will be a great addition to the board,” said Greg Maffei, chairman of the Live Nation Board of Directors. “We look forward to working with her and putting her insights into action.”

“Latriece will be a valued member of the board as Live Nation continues to look for new and innovative business opportunities that grow and complement our core concert experience,” added Live Nation Entertainment President and CEO, Michael Rapino. “Her track record speaks for itself and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the Live Nation board.”

“So much of my career has been focused on helping consumers connect with products they love – and live music is something that innately connects to everyone which makes this a really exciting opportunity,” concluded Watkins. “I’m excited to help Live Nation in their mission to continue connecting even more people around the world to live music.”