Maximilian Kolb Named SVP Of Repertoire & Marketing At BMG

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the promotion of Maximilian Kolb to the post of Executive Vice President of Repertoire & Marketing for the company’s operations in Continental Europe.

Kolb, who previously served as Managing Director GSA, will continue to oversee Kolb, previously Managing Director GSA, will continue to manage BMG’s integrated music publishing and recordings business in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, along with a newly expanded portfolio that includes operation across 13 territories with offices in Berlin, Hilversum, Paris, Madrid, Milan, and Stockholm.

In his new billet, Kolb will continue to report to Dominique Casimir, the company’s repertoire lead for the world outside the US and UK.

“During this most exciting time, Maximilian and his team have not only brought great artists and writers to BMG, but he has also managed to explore new ideas and business areas in Germany and combine them with our global strategy. We believe in the great value of local artists and writers in the European market. With his entrepreneurial spirit and repertoire expertise, Maximilian has everything it takes to continue developing and implementing innovative and internationally relevant strategies with the team in Continental Europe. His nine years journey at BMG from A&R to EVP Continental Europe is a great testament to BMG’s internal talent development.”

“There could be no better time to take on this new role. Streaming is opening up the market for local repertoire right across Continental Europe, not only boosting domestic successes, but also creating new cross-border opportunities. We want to be a home for all kinds of music right across Europe. And as well as signing artists we will also pursue rights acquisitions, providing artists with a respectful and reliable home for their music. I am incredibly excited to work even more closely with my colleagues across Continental Europe while continuing to work hand-in-hand with Dominique,” Kolb added.

Kolb first joined BMG in 2012 as an A&R executive from Sony ATV. He was upped to Director A&R Recorded Music GSA, with oversight of both recordings and digital in the region in 2017.

Kolb will take up his new duties at BMG effective immediately.