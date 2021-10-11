Björk Brings A Cornucopia To The West Coast

(CelebrityAccess) — Icelandic recording and performance artist Björk is bringing her acclaimed production Cornucopia back to the United States for a slew of dates on the West Coast early next year.

Cornucopia, directed by Lucrecia Martel and Björk with co-creative director James Merry, returns to the stage with three shows at the Shrine in Los Angeles, starting on January 26th and concluding on February 1st.

The tour then heads to San Francisco for a pair of shows at the Chase Center on February 5th and 8th.

Björk is also lined up for a series of shows in Harpa—Reykjavík, which will feature her orchestral arrangements played by members of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, the Hamrahlid Choir and special guests. Those shows, which were previously postponed due to COVID-19, are now scheduled for October 11, 24, 31, and November 15th.