The Newest James Bond Movie “No Time To Die” Tops Weekend Box Office

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — “No Time To Die,” the latest and 25th entry in the long-running James Bond franchise, debuted to a $56 million dollar opening weekend in North America, screening in 4,407 theaters for a PTA of $12,709, according to figures compiled by Comscore.

The opening, which was at the lower end of expectations for the spy thriller, was bolstered by international box office revenue in international markets, where the movie continued to fare well, adding $145.5 million and generating a global cume of $313.2 million over two weeks.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, “No Time To Die” marks the last James Bond film for actor Daniel Craig, who has been playing the British super-spy since 2006’s Casino Royale. The movie also stars a veteran cast that includes Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, & Rami Malek.

Last week’s number one film, Sony/Columbia Pictures’ superhero sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” slid to second place, but still generated respectable box office over the weekend, adding an additional $32 million domestically and 24.8 million from international markets for a global cume of $185 million.

United Artists Releasing comedy sequel “The Addams Family 2” from Metro Goldwyn Mayer in association with BRON Creative, scared up $10.019 million in its second weekend for a PTA of $2,382 and a North American cume to date of $31.14 million. Internationally, the film added $4.5 million for a global cume of $35.7 million.

Other notables in theaters this week include the Chinese war movie “The Battle at Lake Changjin” which details the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. The film, which coincides with the 100 year anniversary of the Communist Party of China, has only been screened in China but has racked up an impressive $108 million in its second week with a global cume of more than $632 million.