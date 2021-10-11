Imagine Dragons, Coldplay, Kings of Leon Among The Headliners For iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Radio broadcast giant iHeartMedia announced the lineup for the fifth annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO festival, which will feature some of the biggest names in alternative rock.

Set for January 15th at the historic Forum in Los Angeles, the 2022 edition of ALTer Ego will include performances by All Time Low, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Twenty One Pilots, Willow, and more.

Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally-syndicated “The Woody Show,” is lined up to host the show, which will be livestreamed by LiveOne Inc on its livexlive platform. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.

Capital One has been announced as the national presenting partner for the event.

“I’m psyched!” said Woody. “When the line-up is THIS good, with so much talent on the stage, it takes the pressure off the host. No one will notice and/or remember and/or care if I did a good job or not!”

“We’re beyond excited to be back LIVE at the iconic Forum for our Fifth Annual iHeartRadio ALTer Ego!” said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia. “Seeing all of these artists together on one stage?!! We’re beyond grateful to have such an incredible lineup for the fans and what a way to kick off 2022.”