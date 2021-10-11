Sleepy Hallow Announces Fall North American Run

Tegan Chambers, the rising rapper better known as Sleepy Hallow, announced he’s lined up for a North American tour later this fall.

Presented by Rolling Loud & Live Nation, the 25-date Still Sleep? Tour will get underway on November 2nd at Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia and is scheduled to wrap on December 12th at New York’s Irving Plaza.

Other scheduled shows on the run include the Rise Rooftop In Dallas, August Hall in San Francisco, Avondale Music Hall in Chicago, The Masquerade in Atlanta, and The Showbox in Seattle, among others.

Rising ‘Grim Reaper’ rapper Eli Fross has been announced as support for the tour. Fross, whose real name is Elija Quamina, was charged with attempted homicide and several other crimes last July after he was alleged to have fired shots at a motorcycle rider during an altercation following a traffic accident in Times Square.

SLEEPY HALLOW 2021 TOUR DATES WITH ELI FROSS:

Tue Nov 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Wed Nov 03 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Nov 06 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Sun Nov 07 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

Tue Nov 09 – Houston, TX – RISE Rooftop*

Wed Nov 10 – Dallas, TX – 1323 N Stemmons

Sun Nov 14 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Nov 15 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Tue Nov 16 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

Wed Nov 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theatre

Thu Nov 18 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Sat Nov 20 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Mon Nov 22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre*

Tues Nov 23 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox*

Sat Nov 27 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Other Side*

Sun Nov 28 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater*

Tue Nov 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Wed Dec 1 – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall*

Thu Dec 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

Fri Dec 03 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Sun Dec 05 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Tue Dec 07 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Wed Dec 08 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Thu Dec 09 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

Sun Dec 12 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza