Spotify Is Closed From Nov 1-5 To Give Employees A “Wellness Week” [and what that means for you]

(Hypebot) — Spotify will be closed globally Monday, November 1st through Friday, November 5th, for a “Wellness Week.”

Spotify is giving all employees this extra week of paid time off to recharge.

But closed offices also mean no or at least curtailed services.

Plan Ahead

Distributors are recommending that tracks be injected early.

Playlist updates will be minimal this week except for a few of the most popular.

Spotify will resume normal updates and other programming on Monday, November 8.

Expect minimal support if something goes wrong.

