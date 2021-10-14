Spotify Is Closed From Nov 1-5 To Give Employees A “Wellness Week” [and what that means for you]

(Hypebot) — Spotify will be closed globally Monday, November 1st through Friday, November 5th, for a “Wellness Week.”
Spotify is giving all employees this extra week of paid time off to recharge.
But closed offices also mean no or at least curtailed services.
Plan Ahead
- Distributors are recommending that tracks be injected early.
- Playlist updates will be minimal this week except for a few of the most popular.
- Spotify will resume normal updates and other programming on Monday, November 8.
- Expect minimal support if something goes wrong.
