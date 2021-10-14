ASM Global Launches ASM Global Acts, A New Corporate Social Responsibility Platform

(CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced the launch of ASM Global Acts, a new corporate social responsibility platform to centralize the company’s philanthropic endeavors on behalf of sustainability and diversity.

Guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, ASM Global will use their new platform to further the company’s goals of creating a better workplace, a more diverse workforce, serving the communities where it operates, and being an effective steward of the environment.

Based on those principles, ASM Global will establish annual targets and actively measure their progress towards achieving those goals.

ASM Global also announced the ASM Global Acts Scholarship, which will provide key educational assistance and career development opportunities for students from diverse and under-resourced communities.

“ASM Global operates hundreds of stadiums, convention centers and arenas around the globe, which boost local economies, employ area residents and provide meaningful opportunities for the communities we call home,” said Ron Bension, president and CEO of ASM Global. “We will immediately launch this initiative at our Pennsylvania Convention Center, Chicago’s McCormick Place, California’s Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, Ontario Convention Center, and Toyota Arena; but we plan to implement ASM Global Acts at every venue we have under our guidance as we roll it out in 2022. The ASM Global Acts Foundation and Scholarship further strengthens our philanthropic efforts and solidifies our intention to make a difference in the communities where we do business.”

“Whether you are a performer on our stages, a technician, hospitality team member or visitor to our venue, we all have the ability to work together and harness our collective action to make the world a better place,” Bension continued. “Our ASM Global Acts initiative is inspired by this idea of action and brings to life our dedication to making a meaningful difference in our communities and beyond.”