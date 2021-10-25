The U.S. Announces New Vaccine Requirements For International Travel

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, the Biden administration unveiled updated guidelines for traveling into the United States, including stricter requirements for unvaccinated U.S. citizens and a revocation of most country specific guidelines for entry.

Beginning on November 8th, American citizens and long-term residents will be required to be vaccinated, or present the results of a negative Covid test taken within 24 hours of re-entering the U.S.

Unvaccinated foreign nationals will be largely barred from entering the U.S. with some exceptions, such as for aircraft crews or individuals granted exceptions for humanitarian or emergency reasons.

Other exemptions include visitors under the age of 18 as most vaccines have not been approved for use with children. People with certain medical conditions, participating in clinical trials, or traveling on short notice may also be eligible for exemption.

Previously, all travelers, including U.S. citizens, were required to provide proof of a recent negative viral test taken within 3 days of travel to the U.S., and travelers from 33 different countries were barred from entering the U.S. entirely, regardless of vaccination status.

Acceptable vaccines include any approved by the World Health Organization, the Biden administration said.