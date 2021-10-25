For King & Country Win Artist Of The Year At The 52nd Annual GMA Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville Christian pop and rock duo For King & Country took top honors at the 2021 GMA Dove Awards on Tuesday, winning the prize for Artist of the Year.

In addition, For King & Country also took home awards for Long Form Video of the Year, and Christmas/Special Event Album of the Year for their release, “A Drummer Boy Christmas.”

In accepting their award for Artist of the Year, vocalist Luke Smallbone acknowledged the challenges faced both by the industry during the pandemic and on a personal level. Smallwood underwent surgery earlier this year to address vocal issues that might have rendered him unable to sing if left untreated.

“The power of music gives life to a vocal cord. The power of music changes eternal destinations for people,” he told the audience, adding “make this real to other people. Make this real all over the world, because it matters.”

Other winners include CeCe Winans, who was named as the Gospel Artist of the Year, Maverick City Music, who won the award for New Artist of the Year, and Brandon Lake, who picked up the win for Songwriter of the Year.

The Song of the Year award went to The Blessing, which was penned by a group of songwriters that includes Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe, and Steven Furtick.

The Dove Awards took place live at Nashville’s Allen Arena on Tuesday this year but were held without a full audience. However, the winners were kept under wraps until the awards show was broadcast on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN).