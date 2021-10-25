Dune Debuts To $40m In North America

(CelebrityAccess) — The North American debut of Warner Bros. Dune topped the weekend box office, earning an estimated $40.1M from North American theaters, and $47.4M from international markets for a global cume of $220.7 million from 76 markets around the world, according to Comscore.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista, Dune is the first installment of the latest adaption of the 1965 Frank Herbert novel and a fresh take on the story following 1984’s confusing and frankly ugly version featuring David Bowie.

The film followed a screenplay written by Jon Spaihts, Eric Roth and Denis Villeneuve, who also helmed the picture and Dune was released via Warner’s HBO Max streaming platform on the same day as its North American theatrical release. Warner has not shared streaming numbers for Dune.

Halloween Kills, the latest entry into the Halloween Franchise slid to second place after leading the pack last week, earning $14.4 million from North American theaters, bringing its worldwide cume to $90.9 million.

Rounding out the top three was the latest James Bond movie No Time To Die, which added an estimated $11.88 million in North America, pushing its global cume past the half a billion mark, becoming one of the first films since the pandemic to pass that threshold.

To date, worldwide box office receipts for 2021 are $2.9 billion, 40% ahead of 2020.