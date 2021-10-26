WME Legends Signs The Estate Of Waylon Jennings

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — WME’s Legends, the agency’s estate, and brand management division, announced it has agreed to represent the estate of the late country music legend Waylon Jennings.

As part of the deal, WME Legends will collaborate with Jennings wife, CMA and Grammy winning artist and songwriter Jessi Colter and their son, artist and producer Shooter Jennings to oversee the estate’s business interests.

Jennings first began making a name for himself when he was cast in the film “Nashville Rebel,” and began climbing the charts with hits such as “The Chokin’ Kind” and “Only Daddy That’ll Walk the Line.”

Jennings stopped touring in 1997 and joined the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001, just a year before he passed due to complications of diabetes.

WME launched their legends division earlier this year. Helmed by Phil Sandhaus, Legends represents the estates of a diverse group of artists and media personalities, including comedian and situationist Andy Kaufman, musician and actor Eartha Kitt, reggae legend Peter Tosh, and the brand of the famed New York nightclub CBGB, among others.