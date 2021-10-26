Corinne Bailey Rae And Joss Stone Announce North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriters Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone are teaming up for a double headliner tour of North America, starting in early 2022.

The tour will kick off aboard Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas cruise liner during the Capital Jazz Super Cruise from January 19th – 22nd before returning to the mainland for a run of shows starting at Walt Disney Theater in Orlando on Jan. 25th.

Corrine and Joss will play theaters and auditoriums across the southeastern U.S. before wrapping with a handful of dates in Texas, ending up on February 11th at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 29th, at 10am local time.

Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone Tour Dates

January 19-22, 2022 Capital Jazz SuperCruise

January 23, 2022 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center – Walt Disney Theater

January 25, 2022 Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse

January 26, 2022 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

January 28, 2022 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

January 29, 2022 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center

January 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Woodruff Arts Center

February 2, 2022 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

February 3, 2022 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

February 5, 2022 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

February 8, 2022 Houston, TX The Terminal

February 10, 2022 Austin, TX ACL Live at the Moody

February 11, 2022 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre