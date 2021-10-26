NIVA To Be Honored During The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

CLEVELAND, OH (CelebrityAccess) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is set to induct the class of 2021 this weekend and as part of the ceremony, the organization plans to honor the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) for its work on behalf of live music during the pandemic.

Formed in the early days of the Pandemic, NIVA has grown to represent more than 2,000 independent concert venues and related music businesses and played a crucial role in securing state and federal funding to help keep the lights on for its members during an unprecedented industry shutdown.

NIVA’s advocacy played a key role in the $16 billion “Save Our Stages” act, which passed in December 2020 and which was ultimately implemented in May after some stumbles by the Small Business Administration.

In a letter to NIVA members, R&RHOF president/CEO Greg Harris said: “We are grateful for your hard work as NIVA leaders over the last year to keep live music alive. Independent venues are vital to rock & roll. Every band in the Rock Hall first took the stage in a local club, bar or theater. Inside local independent venues we experience some of the greatest moments of our lives.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is here to support our Inductees and our Museum, and to champion live music through programs like our summer concert series, our artist in residence program, our Induction Week, and much more. This week we want to celebrate all of you, our venue friends, for making it through a dark time. We are banking on a brighter future — so let’s raise a toast to rock & roll and live music together on October 30th.”

The 2021 ceremony Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, OH on October 30th and will be aired by HBO on November 20th.

The class of 2021 will include Foo Fighters, Carole King, Tina Turner, The Go-Gos, Jay-Z, and Todd Rundgren.