Andrew Woloz Named VP Of Streaming At Concord

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Concord announced the promotion of Andrew Woloz to the post of Vice President of the label’s streaming business.

In his new post, Woloz will oversee strategy for the streaming of Concord’s artists and labels, such as Craft Recordings, Fantasy Records, Fearless Records, Loma Vista Recordings, Rounder Records, Easy Eye Sound, Stax and Concord Jazz.

He will also take on responsibility of Concord’s marketing efforts for streaming, including including playlist and marketing strategy, performance, revenue and reporting.

Woloz, who previously served as Senior Director of streaming, will be based out of Concord’s Los Angeles office and will report directly to Tom Whalley, Concord’s chief label exec.

His prior experience includes streaming-facing roles at labels and brands such as Red Bull Records, Dirtybird Records, Pepsi and more. He was also one of the first programmers for Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre’s streaming service BEats Music, which was later acquired by Apple.

“For the last several years, I’ve had the pleasure of growing with Concord and the incredible range of artists we are fortunate to work with on a daily basis,” said Woloz. “We have been early in identifying new verticals of consumption growth and have been building a streaming department positioned to achieve at the highest level for our artists. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Tom and General Manager Jill Weindorf to provide best in class knowledge, strategy and support to our artists in the ever-changing digital music landscape.”

“Over the course of the past year, we have added additional focus to our streaming efforts to better serve the evolving marketplace and our expansive artist roster,” said Whalley. “Throughout this process, we have come to rely on the expertise, guidance and leadership exemplified by Andrew. His years of experience on both the DSP and label side of the business will ensure that we will always be in front of the streaming trends.”