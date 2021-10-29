Top Music Business Trends According To Data

(Hypebot) — Labels, agents, managers, and really anyone in the music industry who’s even somewhat in it for the money want to know what the “next big thing” is going to be – fortunately, we have data for that.

Data can tell us a lot of things, and if we look at it with an eye to the future, it can tell us what’s trending and what’s not. MRC Data and Billboard teamed up for their annual Midyear Report for 2021, and it really tells us a lot about the current trends in music.

The Next Big Things

Every label, agent, manager and artist wants to know what the next big thing is going to be so they can ride the wave. Sometimes that’s possible, as in the case of rock to grunge; and sometimes it’s not, as in the case of K-pop, which has a lot of dance elements but is unique unto itself.

According to the study, the next big music trend is Afro-Pop. Artists like Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid have already had hits and won substantial followings in the U.S., and it’s already gained a stronghold in countries like France (30% listen to Afro-Pop), Spain and even Japan. The genre is gaining fans in the demographic where it counts the most – the 13 to 34 age group.

Song Streaming Still Up

Globally, on-demand song streams from platforms like Spotify and Apple Music have risen 27% to 1.3 trillion in the first half of the year alone! In the U.S. that increase isn’t as much, coming in at around 11% and 555 billion.

Speaking of vinyl, LP sales are up a whopping 108% to 19.2 million. The problem is that for all the demand (and it’s very high right now), there’s a limit to how much more the format can grow, since there’s a shortage of PVC that’s needed to make the vinyl, a shortage of lacquers due to the Apollo Masters fire, a shortage of pressing plant labor, and pressing plants around the world stretched to capacity.

And Some Things Are Way Down

Digital album sales continue to drop like a rock, down almost 27% to just 12.9 million. It makes you wonder why anyone would even consider recording an album these days.

U.S. digital track sales are down another 20% to 102 million, but I’m shocked it’s still that high. This is a genre that should disappear completely in 5 years.

Livestreaming is way down after a booming 2020, thanks to so many people being homebound due to the pandemic. Zoom fatigue is very real though, and people really want to experience live music again, which has caused livestreaming to drop by 28% over last year. That’s still up from 2019, but it looks like the boom is over.

Who’s Hot

The most streamed and consumed song was Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” with 583 million streams(!), while her album Sour’s 11 other tracks tallied another 301 million. That’s almost a billion streams from an artist that no one knew about a year ago.

Remember that the data and current trends are only for the United States and doesn’t necessarily apply to the rest of the world.