October 2021 Photo Tour

|Artist
|Start Date
|Andy Cohen
|11/02/21
|Ashnikko
|11/02/21
|Caamp
|11/03/21
|Bad Suns
|11/03/21
|Chicks With Hits
|11/03/21
|Cowboy Mouth
|11/04/21
|Dave Chappelle / David Chappelle
|11/04/21
|Architects (UK)
|11/05/21
|21 Savage
|11/05/21
|Dennis Quaid
|11/05/21
Circe has signed with Alice Hogg for exclusive representation.
Sophie Faith has signed with Marlon Burton for exclusive representation.
Michissippi Mick Kolassa has signed with Jim Nestor for exclusive clubs & festivals representation.
Macie Stewart has signed with Natasha Parish for exclusive representation.
Cece Coakley has signed with Brian Jonas & Sam Gans for exclusive representation.
Coco has signed with Brian Jonas for exclusive representation.
A-Wall has signed with Guillaume Brevers for exclusive UK & European representation.
carwash has signed with Guillaume Brevers for exclusive UK & European representation.
MIKE has signed with Guillaume Brevers for exclusive UK & European representation.
TV Girl has signed with Guillaume Brevers for exclusive UK & European representation.
Water From Your Eyes has signed with Guillaume Brevers for exclusive UK & European representation.
Jools has signed with Steve Zapp for exclusive representation.
2manydjs has signed with Nick Cave for exclusive representation.
Benson Boone has signed with James Whitting & Ryan Penty for exclusive representation.
Beth McCarthy has signed with Sol Parker & James Whitting for exclusive representation.
Billy Strings has signed with Olly Hodgson for exclusive UK & European representation.
Current Values has signed with Cecilia Chan for exclusive representation.
Emeline has signed with James Whitting & Anna Bewers for exclusive representation.
Etta Marcus has signed with Alex Hardee & Anna Bewers for exclusive representation.
Goodboys has signed with Nick Matthews for exclusive representation.
Joe Unknown has signed with Alex Hardee & Tom Taaffe for exclusive representation.
John Summit has signed with Dave Blackgrove & Nick Cave for exclusive representation.
Karenn has signed with Jim O'Regan for exclusive representation.
KEG has signed with Rob Challice for exclusive representation.
KennyHoopla has signed with James Whitting for exclusive representation.
KiD RAiN has signed with Sol Parker for exclusive representation.
lavender has signed with Michael Harvey-Bray for exclusive representation.
Magdalena Bay has signed with David Exley for exclusive representation.
Man On Man has signed with Tom Taaffe for exclusive representation.
Mother Mother has signed with James Whitting for exclusive representation.
Phem has signed with Alex Hardee for exclusive representation.
RinRin has signed with Geoff Meall for exclusive representation.
Samuel Jack has signed with Alex Hardee for exclusive representation.
Skillibeng has signed with Nick Matthews for exclusive representation.
The Mary Wallopers has signed with Rob Challice for exclusive representation.
The Royston Club has signed with Geoff Meall for exclusive representation.
The Velveteers has signed with Anna Bewers for exclusive representation.
The Warning has signed with Geoff Meall for exclusive representation.
Tommy Lefroy has signed with Olly Hodgson for exclusive representation.
Flashmob has signed with Ben King for exclusive Worldwide representation. (except Italy)
Josh Butler has signed with Ben King for exclusive UK, European & Asian representation.
Kodewerk has signed with Rob Munns for exclusive UK & European representation.
Adam Harvey has signed with Raechel Whitchurch for exclusive representation.
Camille Trail has signed with Raechel Whitchurch for exclusive representation.
Cass Hopetoun has signed with Raechel Whitchurch for exclusive representation.
Colin Buchanan has signed with Raechel Whitchurch for exclusive representation.
Fanny Lumsden has signed with Raechel Whitchurch for exclusive representation.
Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham has signed with Raechel Whitchurch for exclusive representation.
Judith Hill has signed with Jack Randall for exclusive Worldwide representation. (except UK & Europe)
The Infamous Stringdusters has signed with Jack Randal for exclusive Worldwide representation. (except United States)
|Track
|Streams
|Track
|Streams
|1
|
|STAY (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI
|8,730,165
|2
|
|INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) by Lil Nas X
|5,805,341
|3
|
|Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
|4,385,752
|4
|
|Heat Waves by Glass Animals
|4,082,249
|5
|
|Woman by Doja Cat
|4,002,809
|6
|TourDate
|Artist
|Venue
|Verify Status
|02/04/2022
|Gucci Mane
|Smoothie King Center
|Verified
|04/07/2022
|Groove Armada
|O2 Academy Leeds / O2 Academy
|Verified
|02/25/2022
|Greta Van Fleet
|Allegiant Stadium
|Verified
|10/24/2021
|Greg Piccolo
|The Ocean House
|Verified
|11/06/2021
|Greer
|House of Blues Anaheim / House of Blues / HOB Anaheim / HOB
|Not Verified