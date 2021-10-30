Madison House Presents Partner Joe Aratow Dies Unexpectedly

(CelebrityAccess) — Madison House Presents announced that veteran booking agent, manager and founding partner Jesse Aratow died on October 29th.

A cause of death for Aratow was not disclosed but Madison House said that his passing was unexpected.

Madison House Presents Co-Founder Nadia Prescher said: “Yesterday I painfully said goodbye to Jesse Aratow, my business partner of 23 years. Anyone who knew Jesse knew the spirit he brought to any personal or professional event. He was always maintaining his values while working in this unique industry, which is not an easy feat. His overwhelming commitment to his family, best friends and righteousness was respected and admired by many.”

“My heart goes out to his wife, Liza and their two brave children, Kalea and Lily, as well as his mother Susanna, sister Gabriella and extended family and best friends. The outpouring of messages and kindness from our industry has been endless. I’m glad his work colleagues and clients are all leaning on each other in ways I’m sure we never thought we would need to. I know he would want me to tell you to hug your loved ones and not take anything for granted,” Prescher added.

According to Madison House, Aratow’s family plans to hold a private memorial service, but a larger event, open to friends and colleagues, will be planned for a future date.