Kraftwerk Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk announced plans to return to North America in 2022 with a new round of tour dates.
The tour, which brings together music, 3-D visuals, and performance art, will be the quartet’s first return to North Aerica since 2020 when they were forced to abort their planned US run in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
The tour kicks off at The Pageant in St. Louis on May 27th with dates through the late spring and early summer before wrapping at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver on July 10th.
Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, November 5.
The full list of Kraftwork tour dates
May 27 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
May 29 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace
Jun 1 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
Jun 2 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Jun 4 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Detroit
Jun 6 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
Jun 8 Montreal, QC Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
Jun 10 North Adams, MA MASS MoCA
Jun 11 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Jun 17 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Jun 18 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Jun 19 Washington, DC The Anthem
Jun 22 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theatre @ Dr. Phillips Center
Jun 24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Jun 25 Memphis, TN Crosstown Theater
Jun 27 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater
Jun 28 Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park
Jun 30 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jul 3 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre
Jul 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium
Jul 6 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Jul 8 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Jul 9 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
Jul 10 Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre