Kraftwerk Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk announced plans to return to North America in 2022 with a new round of tour dates.

The tour, which brings together music, 3-D visuals, and performance art, will be the quartet’s first return to North Aerica since 2020 when they were forced to abort their planned US run in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour kicks off at The Pageant in St. Louis on May 27th with dates through the late spring and early summer before wrapping at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver on July 10th.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, November 5.

The full list of Kraftwork tour dates

May 27 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

May 29 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace

Jun 1 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

Jun 2 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Jun 4 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Detroit

Jun 6 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Jun 8 Montreal, QC Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Jun 10 North Adams, MA MASS MoCA

Jun 11 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Jun 17 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Jun 18 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Jun 19 Washington, DC The Anthem

Jun 22 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theatre @ Dr. Phillips Center

Jun 24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Jun 25 Memphis, TN Crosstown Theater

Jun 27 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater

Jun 28 Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park

Jun 30 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jul 3 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre

Jul 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium

Jul 6 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Jul 8 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Jul 9 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Jul 10 Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre