Slipknot’s Knotfest Brought To A Halt After Fans Start A Bonfire In The Crowd

PHOENIX, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — The metal band Slipknot was forced to bring a concert to a halt on Tuesday night after fans started a large bonfire in a mosh put during the show.

According to the Arizona Republic, the concert at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix was stopped for roughly 30 minutes after fans set fire to a stack of lawn chairs, creating a large fire which only grew as more chairs were added to the blaze.

Photographs and video captured of the moment appear to show a roaring fire with flames shooting 20 feet into the air.

Firefighters responding to the scene were able to extinguish the fire and there were, fortunately, no reported injuries.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Fire Department told the Arizona Republic.

The concert, promoted by Live Nation, featured Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange, was the final date of Slipknot’s 2021 Roadshow tour.