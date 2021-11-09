Loud And Live Names Claudia Arcay As Senior VP Of Entertainment

MIAMI, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Entertainment, marketing and media company Loud And Live announced the hire of Claudia Arcay as the company’s Senior Vice President of Entertainment.

As part of her new role at Loud And Live, Arcay will join the company’s management team and focus on expanding the company’s footprint in the worlds of touring, festivals, sponsorships, and content development.

“We are excited and honored to be welcoming Claudia to Loud And Live at this pivotal moment in our trajectory. As we continue to expand our capabilities and global footprint across our Entertainment focus, Claudia’s knowledge, experience and work ethic will be invaluable to our continued growth and success”, said Nelson Albareda, founder and CEO of Loud And Live.

Arcay brings almost two decades of experience in artist management, booking, touring, and marketing to her new role. Most recently, she toiled at WK Entertainment, where she managed a roster of Latin artists, including Carlos Vives.

As his business manager, Claudia led the development and execution of Vives’ touring and marketing strategies in the US, Europe and Latin America, resulting in record album sales and sold-out tours, as well as placing 15 of his records at the #1 position in the Latin Airplay Billboard chart.

Her resume also includes a nine-year stint as Director of Marketing at Florida-based Latin promoter NYK Productions, where she worked with artists such as Maná, Alejandro Sanz, Juanes, and Luis Miguel, among others.

“I am thrilled and proud to be joining the Loud And Live familia. The energy, passion, and talent here makes for an environment that I look forward to being a part of and contributing to”, said Claudia Arcay. “Loud And Live has undoubtedly taken a strong leadership position in the industry, and I can’t wait to be a part of its continued success. I want to thank the entire team for welcoming me from day one. This is only the beginning!” Arcay said of her new role at Loud And Live.