VenuWorks Marks Their 25th Anniversary

AMES, Iowa (CelebrityAccess) — Iowa-based facilities management company VenuWorks marked its 25th anniversary on November 7th.

“We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our employees and partnership with our clients. We have dedicated ourselves to 25 years of full-service venue management, providing the patrons and clients of our venues with a first-class experience. Over the next year, we will reflect on where we started and what we have achieved while planning for our exciting future,” said Steve Peters, Founder and President of VenuWorks.

Peters leveraged more than two decades of industry experience to launch VenuWorks, then known as Compass Facility Management, in 1996.

At launch, the company had just one venue under contract to manage but has since expanded to service more than 45 venues in small, and mid-sized markets across the U.S. The company also employs more than 3,500 people and helps to bring more than 10,000 events to fruition each year.

“The last 25 years have given us plenty of reasons to celebrate. As we commemorate this milestone, we are proud of our achievements and we look forward to the next 25 years,” added Peters. “We’ve seen a lot of changes over the years, but one thing remains the same – VenuWorks and its employees work tirelessly to deliver memorable experiences through the events at our venues.”