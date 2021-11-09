Justin Bieber Teams Up With Wave For His First Virtual Concert

(CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of the launch of his Justice World Tour next year, Justin Bieber will be featured in a free virtual concert on November 18th.

The concert, which will be hosted virtual entertainment company Wave, will merge “gaming, real time motion-capture, and live musical performance into an immersive interactive experience.”

According to Wave, their technology will recreate a full digital avatar of Bieber who will perform his first live show in the “metaverse.” Fans will have a front row seat for the show and Wave says they will be able to appear live on stage with Bieber during dedicated fan moments and influence his performance in real time.

“Justin Bieber is not only one of the world’s biggest artists, he is also one of the most forward-thinking. This partnership allows for limitless, virtual opportunities for him and his fans,” said Adam Arrigo, CEO of Wave. “By combining Wave’s technology with Justin’s creativity, we’ve created a unique, interactive experience that complements his upcoming physical tour. Justin is paving the way for artists to incorporate a virtual concert ‘tour stop’ to reach new audiences who can’t attend in-person or want a different kind of live music experience.”

“I am a big believer in Wave and love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans. I’m excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans from all over the world. I can’t wait for them to check out this interactive performance,” said Bieber.

Fans can sign up for the free concert on Wave’s platform and Wave will rebroadcast the show on subsequent days for international audiences, the company said.