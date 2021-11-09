More Than 100,000 Fans Turn Out For 2 Days Of Music At ATLive

George Strait performs during the ATLive Night 1 at MBS in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday November 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Mercedes-Benz Stadium/AMB Sports and Entertainment)

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — More than 100,000 fans turned out to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium last weekend for ATLive, a two-day concert series featuring George Strait, Metallica and Eric Church.

Now in its second year, concert series, which took a year off in 2020 after debuting in 2019, was developed and promoted by AMB Sports and Entertainment.

“We are so proud to bring this caliber of artists to Atlanta,” says Tim Zulawski, Chief Revenue Officer, AMBSE. “We will continue to raise the bar for music fans around the country and are hard at work developing the line-up for ATLive 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

Since its debut, all 4 days of the event have fully sold out on the strength of lineups that also included Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Gretta Van Fleet, Cage The Elephant, and Caitlyn Smith.

ATLive, presented by Mercedes-EQ and in partnership with Orangetheory Fitness, was produced by AMBSE with Messina Touring Group overseeing production and booking of shows.

Organizers for ATLive have already announced the event will make a return for 2022.