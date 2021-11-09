moe. Guitarist Chuck Garvey Hospitalized After Suffering A Stroke

(CelebrityAccess) — Chuck Garvey, the guitarist of the legendary jam band moe., has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke at his home on Saturday.

The band broke the news about Garvey in a statement published to their social media: “We are sad to share that on early Saturday morning, Chuck suffered a stroke while at home. He is currently hospitalized and in stable condition.”

“We remain hopeful for a speedy recovery. Please keep him in your hearts, thoughts, and, and prayers. We appreciate everyone’s concern but ask that you respect the privacy of his family and friends at this time,” the statement added.

Following Garvey’s stroke, moe. suspended the on-sale date for their upcoming Midnight Sun event in Iceland next year, citing ‘circumstances beyond our control.’

According to the band’s calendar, their next shows wont’ take place until next month, when moe. is lined up to perform as part of the Holidaze Festival in Puerto Morelos, Mexico on December 4th, the Brooklyn Bowl in New York on December 9th, followed by multiple shows at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester.