Dropkick Murphys To Headline Shamrock Fest 2022

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — After a two-year hiatus, Boston Celtic punk legends Dropkick Murphys will be returning to a live stage for St. Patrick’s Day in 2022.

However, instead of their usual Boston haunts, the Murphys will be performing at RFK Stadium as part of HiBall Events’ Shamrock Fest.

“We’re thrilled to have Celtic punk greats like Dropkick, Scythian, and Sir Reg help us ring in St. Patrick’s Day,” says HiBall Events CEO Rich Shea. “I’m Irish, so this music lineup is a real treat for me, and hopefully for everyone else in DC, Maryland, and Virginia who are pumped to celebrate this classic Irish-American tradition after years of pandemic lockdown.”

The show will be part of the Murphys 22-date North American tour which kicks off on Feb. 21 in Reading, Pa and concludes on March 20 in Boston.

Billed as America’s largest St. Patrick’s festival, the lineup will also feature D.C. favorites Scythian and Sweden-based Celt-punk 7-piece Sir Reg, with additional acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10am EST.