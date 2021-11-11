9th Astroworld Victim Dies After Days In Intensive Care

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M student who was hospitalized following the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday, has died.

According to Houston’s KTRK, an attorney for Shahani announced that she died Wednesday night from the critical injuries she sustained during the festival.

Shahani attended the festival with her sister Namrata Shahani and her cousin Mohit Bellani but became separated as the crowd surge began.

“Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other,” Bellani told KTRK. “There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick. We were fighting to come up to the top and breathe to stay alive.”

Shahani was transported to Houston Methodist Hospital by ambulance and she received CPR from paramedics while enroute. Her family said she suffered multiple heart attacks after the festival and has been on a ventilator since arriving at the hospital but showed no brain activity.

Another concertgoer, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, also remains hospitalized and, according to KTRK, similarly shows no brain activity.