Houston Police: Astroworld Security Guard Not Stabbed With A Needle

HOUSTON (CelebrityAccess) — One of the more mysterious aspects of the Astroworld Tragedy, a report that a member of the festival’s security team was felled by a mysterious injection, has been debunked.

During press conference on Wednesday, Houston police chief Troy Finner said that investigators spoke to the security guard who refuted the claim that he had been injected and instead, said he had been struck on the head and woke up in the festival’s medical tent.

Finner previously said investigators were examining reports that the guard had passed out after feeling a prick on his neck while restraining a festivalgoer.

Chief Finner also said the Houston Police Department is working with the FBI to investigate the crowd surge but noted that the investigation could take weeks, or months to complete as law enforcement officials examine video footage and interview witnesses.

“Our department owe it to those families to look at every aspect – how [and] why it happened,” he said. “We owe it to our city, we owe it to our nation, and we have to learn lessons from this. Those who need to be held accountable will be held accountable,” Finner said during the press conference.

Finner said Wednesday that he does not believe an independent investigation is necessary at this point, but he declined to provide a complete timeline of the events leading up to the tragedy on Friday night.