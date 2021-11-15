Anthem Entertainment Names Melissa Giddens As Senior Director of Biz Dev At Anthem Production Music

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music and entertainment content and services companies Anthem Entertainment announced the promotion of Melissa Giddens to Senior Director, Business Development, Canada of Anthem Production Music Group.

In her new role, the Toronto-based Giddens will oversee Anthem’s music production business, which includes Jingle Punks, 5 Alarm Music and the Cavendish Music catalogues.

Reporting to JD Adams – Executive Vice President, Anthem Production Music Group and Brian Wahlund, Senior Vice President of Content, Anthem Production Music Group, Melissa will be tasked with Anthem’s Canadian business development strategy, while working to grow Jingle Punks revenue in the region.

She will also identify and develop opportunities for other Anthem Entertainment verticals.

With more than two decades of experience, Giddens has held numerous roles, including with companies such as Brunico Communication Inc. and Realscreen Magazine, before joining Jingle Punks in 2015.

“Melissa is a proven leader and has established deep roots across the Canadian media landscape. I’m excited for her continued growth and expanded creative and strategic potential that she will bring to our Canadian partners.” Brian Wahlund – Senior Vice President of Content, Anthem Production Music Group commented, “Melissa has been a vital member of the Jingle Punks team and crucial to our efforts in Canada for many years. This promotion signals a bright future for her and the entire company across Anthem Production Music Group. I’m excited to continue to build the story with Melissa and the growing team in Canada,” said Anthem’s J.D. Adams.

Anthem also announced the promotion of Mhairi Palmer to Director, Label Royalties & Administration for Anthem Records.

Palmer, who is also based in Toronto, started her career at Re:Sound (Canada’s neighboring rights collective) before moving on to roles at Sony Music Canada and True North Records before she joined the Anthem team in 2013.

A native of Scotland, Mhairi is a 2004 graduate of the University of Strathclyde where she received her B.A. in Applied Music and in 2019, completed a Certificate in Entertainment Law at Osgoode Hall Law School.

“Mhairi is an invaluable cornerstone of Anthem Records. Her meticulous nature, coupled with a profound love of music, combine, and deliver exceptional service to our clients. Mhairi’s stubborn work ethic and her teamwork approach make her an outstanding colleague that we are lucky to have on board,” said Allison Hamamura, Anthem’s General Manager, West Coast & Head of Label.