9-Year-Old Ezra Blount Becomes The 10th Astroworld Fatality

HOUSTON (CelebrityAccess) — The Astroworld Festival claimed another victim after a 9-year-old who was injured in the deadly crowd surge event passed away.

The family of Ezra Blount said that he died on Sunday after spending more than a week in the hospital on life support.

Last week, Ezra’s father, Treston Blount, told KTRX that he had taken his son, a Travis Scott fan, to the festival at Houston’s NRG Park on November 5th.

“He was so stoked. He was ready to go,” Treston told KTRX.

According to Treston, he held Ezra on his shoulders and stayed towards the back of the crowd but claims he got caught up in the press anyway. During the surge, Treston lost consciousness, and Ezra fell to the ground where he was trampled by the crowd, leaving him with damaged internal organs and a swollen brain.

In a statement released on Sunday, Ezra’s family’s attorney, Ben Crump said: “The Blount family is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”