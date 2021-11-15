Juan Luis Guerra Announces North American Tour For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Dominican singer, songwriter, and recording artist Juan Luis Guerra announced plans for a tour of North America and Puerto Rico in 2022.

Produced by entertainment and media company Loud And Live, Guerra’s “Entre Mar y Palmeras” tour kicks off on March 5th at Smart Financial Center in Houston, with additional shows set for Washington, Miami, Chicago and San Juan, Puerto Rico, among others.

The tour is scheduled to conclude at the Amway Center in Atlanta on June 4th.

For the tour, Guerra will perform music from his latest albums “Entre Mar y Palmeras” and “Privé,” which include hits such as “Rosalía,” “El Farolito,” “Visa Para un Sueño,” “La Bilirrubina,” “Niágara en Bicicleta,” “Las Avispas,” “A Pedir su Mano,” “Kitipun” and “Pambiche de Novia,” among many others.

“To say it is an honor to present the Juan Luis Guerra 2022 tour is an understatement. Juan Luis is not only an unparalleled talent, but he is also an excellent human being,” said Nelson Albareda, founder and CEO of Loud And Live, the tour’s producer. “This is our third tour with Juan Luis and, more than the professional pride I feel working with him and his team again, I am filled with the satisfaction of making it possible for him to be near his adoring fans once more.”

“Just having the opportunity to present Juan Luis Guerra is a privilege. Loud And Live is proud to have a universal music icon in the house,” added Loud And Live’s SVP of Entertainment Edgar Martínez.

Confirmed dates for the “Entre Mar y Palmeras” tour:

Saturday, March 5, 2022 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Center

Sunday, March 6, 2022 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Friday, March 25, 2022 – Newark, NY – Prudential Center

Sunday, March 27, 2022 – Washington, DC – Eagle Bank Arena

Saturday, April 23, 2022 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot

Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Chicago, IL – All State Arena

Saturday, June 4, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center