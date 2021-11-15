Matt Young Named President Of UMG’s Bravado

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced the appointment of Matt Young as President of the label group’s merchandising company, Bravado.

Based in Bravado’s Gotham offices, Young will report to Richelle Parham, President of Global E-Commerce and Business Development.

“Matt has the leadership and vision to complement Bravado’s stellar track-record of innovation and success. In his role, Matt will be a critical element of the ecosystem we have built to deliver unparalleled consumer-driven e-commerce, as well as ensure our artists are reaching their fans and new audiences around the world with exciting products and experiences,” Parham said.

Young brings more than two decades of relevant experience in e-commerce, branding, artist services, ticketing, and consumer product licensing to his new gig. He joins Bravado from Warner Music Group, where he spent the last 13 years focused on consumer engagement, marketing execution and revenue generation.

Prior to WMG, he served as General Manager of Bandmerch’s New York office as well as Head of Retail and A&R.

Young got his start in music as an on-air college DJ for WSOU at Seton Hall University.