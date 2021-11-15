GTN Rebrands As UTA Speakers

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Speakers bureau Greater Talent Network has officially rebranded as UTA Speakers.

The New York-based speakers bureau was acquired by UTA in 2017 but continued operating under its own name.

Founded in 1982 by Don Epstein with a client roster that featured authors P.J. O’Rourke and Tom Wolfe, GTN grew substantially over the last 30 years to become a leading speakers bureau that today represents a major cross section of public speakers and subject experts.

The agency’s current roster includes the likes of Senator Al Franken, Max Brooks, Jeffrey Toobin, Neil Gaimen, Michael Moore, and Gov. George Pataki, among numerous others.

Now officially rebranded with UTA livery, the agency will continue to offer a range of services, including talent representation, as well as travel arrangements, virtual consultations, and marketing and promotional materials.

UTA acquired GTN in 2017 for an undisclosed sum.