Young Dolph Killed In Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in suburban Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

According to CBS affiliate WREG, law enforcement officials confirmed that Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thorton Jr., was shot and killed inside of Makeda’s Butter Cookies.

Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop where the shooting happened told Fox13 that as Thorton was walking into the business around 1 P.M., someone pulled up in a car and fatally shot him.

Thornton was a fan of the cookie shop and just last week, promoted the business with a post on his social media.

He first made a name for himself with the release of his debut album, King of Memphis, in 2016, which peaked at number 49 on the Billboard 200 chart. Last year, he released his seventh studio album, Rich Slave, which launched at #4 on the Billboard 200.

In 2017, Thornton suffered serious injuries in a shooting incident that left him in critical condition. Fellow rapper Yo Gotti was initially considered a person of interest in the shooting but later cleared. A friend of Yo Gotti’s was arrested for attempted murder in connection with the shooting but was later released without charges.