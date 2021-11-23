Levantine Music Signs With IMPEL

(CelebrityAccess) — Levantine Music, an indie music publisher that services the Middle East and North Africa has signed with the independent digital rights collection society IMPEL.

Levantine, which focuses on bringing music from the MENA region to Western audiences, covers a range of different genres including Arabic classical music, pop, hip-hop, rock and children’s music.

Levantine represents multiple writers, composers and producers from Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, UAE and other nations in the region with a catalog that includes music from artists such as Tamer Nafar (of DAM), Zuhair Francis, Kher Fodi, Deya Eleyyan, Lina Makoul, El Far3i, Mahmood Jrere, Amal Murkus, Hazy Noir and more.

Alongside mainstream publishing, Levantine Music is also active in the expanding genre of new age music in the Middle East and represents catalog from artists such as Fanar, Nairuz, Sarab and more.

“We needed a partner that had the relationships and the knowledge to license our MENA catalogue, and IMPEL was the perfect choice. We are so happy to join the IMPEL family,” said Levantine Music MD Abed Hathot

“We are delighted to welcome Levantine into the IMPEL fold. It’s exciting that the repertoire we represent is becoming increasingly international. Trends in consumption across the streaming services clearly show that people are more and more open to music not in their mother tongue. We’re confident that our growing ability to offer such diverse repertoire to DSPs will give us another real edge as a licensor,” added IMPEL chair Simon Platz.