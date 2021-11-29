Nominees Announced For The 2021 Arthur Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Arthur Awards, honoring the best and brightest of the live touring industry, will return as an in-person event for 2022.

Noted London talent agent Emma Banks has signed on to host the awards gala, which will take place as part of the International Live Music Conference’s gala dinner on March 3rd.

Guests will be welcomed with a champagne reception, followed by a five-star, four-course meal prepared by the chefs at ILMC’s new venue for 2022, the Sheraton Grand Park Lane.

The nominees in each category are decided by a committee of 150 industry professionals. The final winners are then decided by an open vote of all ILMC members and IQ Magazine readers.

Voting ends Friday 11 February 2022 at 18:00 GMT.

FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Lanxess Arena, Cologne

L’Olympia, Paris

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Paradiso, Amsterdam

The O2, London

Utilita Arena, Birmingham

THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER

Kim Bloem, Mojo Concerts

Xenia Grigat, Smash!Bang!Pow!

Simon Jones, AEG Presents

Sophie Lobl, C3 Presents

Ioannis ‘Pana’ Panagopoulos, DreamHaus

Steve Tilley, Kilimanjaro Live

Pascal Van De Velde, Greenhouse Talent

FESTIVAL ORGANISER’S ORGANISER

James Barton, Superstruct Entertainment

Melvin Benn, Festival Republic

Caroline & John Giddings, Solo

Jim King, AEG Presents

Folkert Koopmans, FKP Scorpio

Fruzsina Szép, Goodlive AG

Mikołaj Ziółkowski, Alter Art Festival

SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT

Obi Asika, United Talent Agency

Alex Bruford, ATC Live

Craig D’Souza, WME

Mike Malak, Paradigm Agency

Maria May, CAA

Jon Ollier, One Fiinix Live

Beckie Sugden, Primary Talent International / ICM Partners

SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND

Eat to the Beat

EFM Global Logistics

eps

Megaforce

Stageco Belgium

TAIT Towers

The Tour Company

THE WINNER TECHS IT ALL

BASE Entertainment

Driift

LIVENow

LiveStyled

Moment House

Veeps

MOST PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL

Chiara Badiali, Julie’s Bicycle

Oleg Gaidar, World Touring Artists Consulting

Sarah Martin, WME

Dick Molenaar, All Arts Tax Advisers

Katie Moore, Live Nation

Jeremy Summers, Lewis Silkin

Tim Thornhill, Tysers

THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT

Claire Macleod, X-ray Touring

Wai Mundia, DHP Family

Cat Munro, Live Nation

Helen Rabbitt, ITB

Sandra Swift, AEG Presents

Simon Tagestam, ATC Live

Louise Thomas, SJM Concerts

THE GOLDEN TICKETER

Reto Balz, Gadget

Lucia Bocankova, Ticketportal

Martin Fitzgerald, Eventim UK

Stefano Lionetti, TicketOne

Amy Oldham, DICE

Sarah Slater, Ticketmaster

John Talbot, AXS

THE UNSUNG HERO

Erin Benjamin, Canadian Live Music Association

Henrik Bondo Nielsen, Roskilde Festival / YES Group

Phil Bowdery & Stuart Galbraith, CPA / LIVE

Jens Michow, BDKV

Lucy Noble, Royal Albert Hall / NAA

Evelyn Richardson, Live Performance Australia

Craig Stanley, Marshall Arts / LIVE Touring

TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS

Talissa Buhl, FKP Scorpio (DE)

Jenna Dooling, WME (UK)

Emma Greco, AEG Presents France

Paris Harding, SJM (UK)

Tessie Lammle, UTA (US)

Will Marshall, Primary Talent/ICM Partners (UK)