Nominees Announced For The 2021 Arthur Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Arthur Awards, honoring the best and brightest of the live touring industry, will return as an in-person event for 2022.
Noted London talent agent Emma Banks has signed on to host the awards gala, which will take place as part of the International Live Music Conference’s gala dinner on March 3rd.
Guests will be welcomed with a champagne reception, followed by a five-star, four-course meal prepared by the chefs at ILMC’s new venue for 2022, the Sheraton Grand Park Lane.
The nominees in each category are decided by a committee of 150 industry professionals. The final winners are then decided by an open vote of all ILMC members and IQ Magazine readers.
Voting ends Friday 11 February 2022 at 18:00 GMT.
FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Lanxess Arena, Cologne
L’Olympia, Paris
OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Paradiso, Amsterdam
The O2, London
Utilita Arena, Birmingham
THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER
Kim Bloem, Mojo Concerts
Xenia Grigat, Smash!Bang!Pow!
Simon Jones, AEG Presents
Sophie Lobl, C3 Presents
Ioannis ‘Pana’ Panagopoulos, DreamHaus
Steve Tilley, Kilimanjaro Live
Pascal Van De Velde, Greenhouse Talent
FESTIVAL ORGANISER’S ORGANISER
James Barton, Superstruct Entertainment
Melvin Benn, Festival Republic
Caroline & John Giddings, Solo
Jim King, AEG Presents
Folkert Koopmans, FKP Scorpio
Fruzsina Szép, Goodlive AG
Mikołaj Ziółkowski, Alter Art Festival
SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT
Obi Asika, United Talent Agency
Alex Bruford, ATC Live
Craig D’Souza, WME
Mike Malak, Paradigm Agency
Maria May, CAA
Jon Ollier, One Fiinix Live
Beckie Sugden, Primary Talent International / ICM Partners
SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND
Eat to the Beat
EFM Global Logistics
eps
Megaforce
Stageco Belgium
TAIT Towers
The Tour Company
THE WINNER TECHS IT ALL
BASE Entertainment
Driift
LIVENow
LiveStyled
Moment House
Veeps
MOST PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL
Chiara Badiali, Julie’s Bicycle
Oleg Gaidar, World Touring Artists Consulting
Sarah Martin, WME
Dick Molenaar, All Arts Tax Advisers
Katie Moore, Live Nation
Jeremy Summers, Lewis Silkin
Tim Thornhill, Tysers
THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT
Claire Macleod, X-ray Touring
Wai Mundia, DHP Family
Cat Munro, Live Nation
Helen Rabbitt, ITB
Sandra Swift, AEG Presents
Simon Tagestam, ATC Live
Louise Thomas, SJM Concerts
THE GOLDEN TICKETER
Reto Balz, Gadget
Lucia Bocankova, Ticketportal
Martin Fitzgerald, Eventim UK
Stefano Lionetti, TicketOne
Amy Oldham, DICE
Sarah Slater, Ticketmaster
John Talbot, AXS
THE UNSUNG HERO
Erin Benjamin, Canadian Live Music Association
Henrik Bondo Nielsen, Roskilde Festival / YES Group
Phil Bowdery & Stuart Galbraith, CPA / LIVE
Jens Michow, BDKV
Lucy Noble, Royal Albert Hall / NAA
Evelyn Richardson, Live Performance Australia
Craig Stanley, Marshall Arts / LIVE Touring
TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS
Talissa Buhl, FKP Scorpio (DE)
Jenna Dooling, WME (UK)
Emma Greco, AEG Presents France
Paris Harding, SJM (UK)
Tessie Lammle, UTA (US)
Will Marshall, Primary Talent/ICM Partners (UK)