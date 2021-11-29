Avril Lavigne Announces Her First Canadian Tour In More Than A Decade

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Avril Lavigne announced plans for her first Canadian tour in more than a decade and will be lined up for a series of shows starting in the Spring of 2022.

Dates for the tour are scheduled to begin on May 5th at Avenir Centre in Moncton, with shows scheduled through the month before concluding at Save-On Foods Memorial Center in Victoria, on May 25th.

Lavigne’s “Bite Me Canada 2022” tour will mark the 20th anniversary of the release of her breakthrough 2002 album “Let’s Go” but will also feature new material, including her latest single “Bite Me” featuring Travis Barker.

According to Lavigne, the track is “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.” New music and a new album will follow in 2022.

grandson and Mod Sun are scheduled to appear as special guests for the tour.

BITE ME CANADA TOUR 2022 TOUR DATES:

*grandson not appearing

5/3 – Avenir Centre – Moncton, NB

5/4 – Scotiabank Centre – Halifax, NS

5/6 – Videotron Centre – Quebec City, QC*

5/7 – Place Bell – Montreal, QC

5/9 – TD Place Arena – Ottawa, ON*

5/10 – Budweiser Gardens – London, ON

5/12 – Caesars Windsor – Windsor ON

5/13 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON

5/17 – Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB

5/18 – SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, SK

5/19 – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB

5/21 – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB

5/22 – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB

5/24 – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC

5/25 – Save-On Foods Memorial Centre – Victoria, BC