The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Tommy James

Tommy James cut “Hanky Panky” when he was just a teenager, and then he signed with Morris Levy’s Roulette Records and ended up with tons of hits, but very little money. Listen to the story of an artist who pushed the limits of the hit single idiom (remember the tremolo effect in “Crimson and Clover”?) and toured with all the stars of the sixties as well as Hubert Humphrey!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tommy-james/id1316200737?i=1000543045573

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

https://open.spotify.com/episode/57ja6ZlM5GcCJoBEkhQ0cX?si=7Ps2MbGmTwy-eRkfrbCIEA

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast